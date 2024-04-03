Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMS opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.