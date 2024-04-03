Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NMS opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
