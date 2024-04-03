Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $11.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

