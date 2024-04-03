Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NXJ opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $207,315.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,107,843.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 96,402 shares of company stock worth $1,160,397.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
