Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NRK opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 452,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2,121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 307,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

