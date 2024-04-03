Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

