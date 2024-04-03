Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

