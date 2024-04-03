Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 114,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

