Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NBB opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

