Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVEI. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair cut Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuvei by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,721 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 521,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

