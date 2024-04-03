NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 17.5%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) traded down 17.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. 3,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 47,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

NWTN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $817,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NWTN in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

