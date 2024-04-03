Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 9,224,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,823,539. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

