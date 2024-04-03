OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.418 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

