Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.80 and last traded at $76.08. Approximately 135,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 854,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,245 shares of company stock worth $825,212 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.