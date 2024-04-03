OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

OneMain Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE OMF opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

