ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 3,478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,316 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

OKE stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

