ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OKE opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.