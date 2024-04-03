Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down to $184.97

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.97, but opened at $179.78. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $184.52, with a volume of 14,828 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.34.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

