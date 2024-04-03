ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $46.26 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $46.26 million and $58,660.20 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.47558483 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $70,313.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

