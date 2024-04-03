Oppenheimer Boosts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $34.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,739. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

