Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.84 and last traded at $125.74. Approximately 2,109,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,952,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.34.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $345.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

