Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

SEED opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

