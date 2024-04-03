Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

