Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Announces Dividend of $0.64

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6429 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Österreichische Post Stock Performance
Österreichische Post stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Österreichische Post has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $19.37.
Österreichische Post Company Profile
