Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

