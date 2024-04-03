PAAL AI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $440.04 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $440.04 million and $9.44 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,655,821 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,655,821 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.5613128 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $8,411,709.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.