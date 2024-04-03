Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 21,400,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 70,982,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.58, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451,273 shares of company stock worth $184,229,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

