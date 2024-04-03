Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.23. 41,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

