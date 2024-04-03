Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,100,083 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

