Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 580,845 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. 614,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,969. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.