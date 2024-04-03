Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,675. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $212.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

