Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 60,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,638,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,610,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 636,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PCEF remained flat at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.