Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 215,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

