Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 875 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 399,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,475. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

