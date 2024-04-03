Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

TSE:POU traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.48. 27,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,707. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.11.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current year.

POU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. Company insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

