Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 585 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

AMP stock opened at $433.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

