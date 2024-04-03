Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,990 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

