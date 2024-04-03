Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $33.68 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.73 and a 200 day moving average of $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.