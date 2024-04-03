Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

PLD stock opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

