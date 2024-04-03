Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $479.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.97 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

