Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 293,971 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,971 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

