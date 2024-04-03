Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

PIPR opened at $195.60 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $182.61.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

