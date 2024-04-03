Parke Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $200.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $154,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,801.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $26,715.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,663,727.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,030 shares of company stock worth $34,420 and have sold 20,128 shares worth $355,480. Insiders own 15.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

