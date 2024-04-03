Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.15. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pathfinder Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

In related news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski acquired 3,500 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $41,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,291 shares in the company, valued at $170,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile



Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

See Also

