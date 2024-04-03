Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 10th

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

PBHC opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

