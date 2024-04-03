Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.