Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $599,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

