Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $341.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.45.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
