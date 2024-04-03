Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $403.95 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.