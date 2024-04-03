Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,415 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Kroger Stock Up 1.5 %

KR stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

