Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 600 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

